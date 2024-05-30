Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra concert to feature tribute to Buddy Hannaford

Share To Your Social Network

A Lee’s Summit man was commissioned to write a tribute piece for the late Buddy Hannaford, a long-time band director at Trenton High School.

Jonathan Krinke, the choir director at Lee’s Summit North High School, studied at the University of Missouri Conservatory of Music and holds bachelor’s degrees in music education, vocal performance, and music composition, as well as a master’s degree in music education.

Krinke will conduct “Sunlit Silence” at the Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra concert at the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center on June 15 at 7 p.m.

The title of the song is based on the poem “High Flight,” known as the unofficial Air Force poem. One of Krinke’s former music teachers, Jim Oliver, who was a friend of Buddy Hannaford, asked Krinke to write a piece for Buddy’s wife, Karla, in his honor. After meeting with Karla Hannaford, she mentioned the poem “High Flight.”

Krinke explains the poem is about early flight, describing the juxtaposition of the sun coming through the clouds and the stillness above. He thought of this imagery about Buddy Hannaford as a teacher and mentor.

Krinke states the piece is meant for a music educator who left a legacy and is to be performed by a community orchestra founded by the educator.

The song is written in ABA form, ending the same way it begins. The middle section is a choral tune, almost like a hymn one might hear in church.

Buddy Hannaford died on April 5, 2022. Krinke says he knew Hannaford only through his reputation and legacy in Missouri.

Karla Hannaford was invaluable in the process of composing “Sunlit Silence,” providing information about Buddy Hannaford’s career, personality, and musical preferences. She also shared information on the Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra and their past performances, which helped Krinke tailor the piece for the group.

It took about five to six months to compose the song, with the initial months focused on research and sketching out themes. Krinke aimed for a theme that conveyed Americana.

Krinke has previously arranged songs for choir and instruments and written original compositions and other instrumental and orchestral music. However, he mentions he has not composed music on this scale before, describing it as an absolute pleasure to be part of the experience.

Jonathan Krinke’s wife, Amy, will also perform with the Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra at the June 15 concert, singing in the choir.

Jonathan and Amy Krinke plan to stay after the concert to meet community members.

