Grand River Technical School’s Welding & Game Design Boot Camps will be held ALL DAY (8 a.m. – 3 p.m.) on Monday and Tuesday, June 3 and 4th.

This is to make up for days missed due to flooding. Current students are also welcome to attend only noon – 3 p.m. if they have prior morning commitments. LUNCH will be served both days –just bring money for drinks in the break room.

EMS boot camp begins Wednesday, June 5. (noon – 3 p.m.)