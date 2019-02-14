Grand River Technical School announces scholarships

Grand River Technical School of Chillicothe has announced its annual post-secondary student scholarships for this school year.

Grand River Tech reports $34,377 in total scholarships have been awarded for the year. Second-semester scholarships awarded totaled $20,377 while first semester scholarships totaled $14,000.

The largest number of scholarships were awarded for the Robert and Helen Smith Memorial Scholarship, with $16,500 awarded to more than 30 recipients.

The criteria for scholarship selection included exemplary attendance, work ethic, and attitude, and competencies or grades earned.