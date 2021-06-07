Grand River Technical School announces 4th quarter Honor Roll

The following THS students have been named to the Director’s Honor Roll for the 2021 Spring semester at Grand River Technical School.

To earn a place on the Director’s Honor Roll, a student must earn all As in three hours of GRTS classes with no absences and have no Ds or Fs in other classes.

  • Johnathan Dryer
  • Dakota Polk
  • Raife Sampson
  • Kierra Werteen

The following THS students have been named to the GRTS Honor Roll for the 2021 Spring semester at Grand River Technical School. To earn a place on the GRTS Honor Roll, a student must earn no grade below a B in three hours of GRTS classes with 2 or fewer absences and have no Ds or Fs in other classes.

  • Coy Bachman
  • Kael Brock
  • Richard Burkeybile
  • Jesse Huber
  • Jacob Mehrhoff
  • Haven Sharp
  • Emily Spears
  • Blake Yerington
