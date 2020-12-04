Grand River overflow bridge on Chariton County Route 139 to close for replacement

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grand River Overflow Bridge on Chariton County Route 139 will close soon for replacement.

The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Boone Construction Co. to replace the structurally deficient 57-year-old bridge. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Crews plan to close the bridge to all traffic on Monday, December 7 at 8 a.m. The closure is expected to continue through July 1, 2021. During the closure motorists may use one of two signed detours:

North: Over Route H, U.S. Route 65, U.S. Route 36, and Route 5

South: Over U.S. Route 24, Route 11, Route CC, and Route E

Maps of the detour routes and more information about the project may be found on the project’s website: Chariton County Route 139 at the Grand River Overflow Bridge | Missouri Department of Transportation (modot.org).

All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change.

