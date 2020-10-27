Grand River Networks donates to fire departments within coverage area

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

GRM Networks is donating $500 to each of the fire departments located in its coverage area. The donations represent the 2019 fourth quarter Community Improvement Grants the cooperative awards. Presentations were delayed due to the restrictions implemented from COVID-19.

Fire departments are a vital part of every community’s well-being. GRM Networks appreciates their dedication and commitment to keeping our communities safe. Along with the monetary donation, members of the fire departments will also tour GRM Networks’ central office located in their respective district. The tours will provide an opportunity for the fire departments to learn about the operations and the crucial telecommunications equipment housed in the central office.

GRM Networks is a member-owned cooperative that provides communication services to customers located within a 4,500 square mile area that covers 44 exchanges in Northern Missouri and Southern Iowa. GRM Networks is dedicated to delivering reliable, advanced communications technology while providing an exceptional customer experience. GRM Networks is committed to promoting and investing in its local communities. LTC Networks® and SCC Networks® are subsidiaries of GRM Networks. For more information about GRM Networks, visit www.grm.net .

