Grand River Mutual Telephone Corporation elects officers at annual meeting

The 2020 Annual Meeting of the stockholders of Grand River Mutual Telephone Corporation d/b/a GRM Networks was held at 10 a.m. August 19, 2020, at the GRM Networks corporate office in Princeton, Mo.

Directors with terms expiring were:

Gregg Davis, Chula, Mo.

Mark Yungeberg, Princeton, Mo.

Ray Meyer, Conception Junction, Mo.

Davis, Yungeberg, and Meyer were re-elected for three-year terms.

Twenty-four people attended the Annual Meeting at the office and 2,136 were represented by proxy.

The Board of Directors elected officers at their regular board meeting held immediately following the Annual Meeting. Elected were:

President Gregg Davis of Chula, Mo.

Vice President Mark Yungeberg of Princeton, Mo.

Secretary Bruce George of Allerton, Iowa

Assistant Secretary Ray Meyer of Conception Junction, Mo.

Treasurer John McCloud of Spickard, Mo.

Assistant Treasurer Allan Mulnix of Bethany, Mo.

GRM Networks is a member-owned cooperative that provides communication services to customers located within a 4,500 square mile area that covers 44 exchanges in Northern Missouri and Southern Iowa.

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares