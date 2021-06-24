Grand River Museum in Chillicothe to host baked bread contest

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Fleishmann’s Yeast will sponsor a baked bread contest at the Grand River Museum in Chillicothe. Yeast, savory, and sweet bread entries will be accepted on July 10th from 8 to 11 o’clock in the morning.

Judging will be at noon, and winners will be announced at 1 o’clock. A bread tasting for the public will follow. Bread entries will be mechanically sliced using the museum’s Triple 7 bread slicing machine circa 1936.

Entries should be home-baked and not use a mix. Recipes should be attached to the back of each entry form. The judge’s decisions are final.

There are two age divisions: junior for participants 18 and younger and senior for those over 18. Prizes will be awarded to the first three places in each category: $50 for first place, $25 for second place, and $10 for third place.

Entry forms can be picked up at the museum in Chillicothe or the KTTN office in Trenton.

The Grand River Museum will be open July 10th from 8 to 4 o’clock, with a new bicentennial exhibit. The new Bethel Black History Museum will also be open with an exhibit of “Quilts of the Underground Railroad.”

