Grand River Multipurpose Center in Chillicothe to host fish fry fundraiser

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A fish fry will be held as a fundraiser for the Grand River Multipurpose Center in Chillicothe.

Fish will be available at the center in two shifts on September 9th. The first shift will begin at 5 pm, and the other will be at 6:30. A drive-through will also be available from 5 to 7 pm. Tickets in advance will cost $15.00 with tickets at the door costing $20.00.

Sponsorships are available for the Grand River Multipurpose Center fish fry fundraiser, Raffle tickets will also be sold for a drawing on September 16th at noon. Participants do not need to be present to win. Raffle tickets will cost $2.00 each, $5 for three, or $10 for six.

More information may be obtained by calling the Grand River Multipurpose Center at 660-646-1555.