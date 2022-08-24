Grand River Multipurpose Center in Chillicothe to host fish fry fundraiser

Local News August 24, 2022August 24, 2022 KTTN News
Grand River Multipurpose Center
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A fish fry will be held as a fundraiser for the Grand River Multipurpose Center in Chillicothe.

Fish will be available at the center in two shifts on September 9th.  The first shift will begin at 5 pm, and the other will be at 6:30. A drive-through will also be available from 5 to 7 pm.  Tickets in advance will cost $15.00 with tickets at the door costing $20.00.

Sponsorships are available for the Grand River Multipurpose Center fish fry fundraiser, Raffle tickets will also be sold for a drawing on September 16th at noon. Participants do not need to be present to win. Raffle tickets will cost $2.00 each, $5 for three, or $10 for six.

More information may be obtained by calling the Grand River Multipurpose Center at 660-646-1555.

Post Views: 1
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.