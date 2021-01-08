Grand River Multipurpose Center in Chillicothe closed for “Deep Cleaning”

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

The Grand River Multipurpose Center in Chillicothe will be closed for deep cleaning from January 8th through 18th. No activities or gatherings will be held during that time.

Food will be delivered to home delivery clients on January 8th. Each of those clients will be contacted on the morning of January 8thby phone.

The Grand River Multipurpose Center will have a one-time frozen meals delivery to clients who need meals next week. There will also be a one-time frozen meals pick up for congregate clients who need meals. No hot meals will be served.

Congregate clients who need meals should contact the center by noon January 8th. Questions should also be directed to the center by January 8th at 660-646-1555.

Related