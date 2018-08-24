Grand River Multipurpose Center announces upcoming events

The Grand River Multipurpose Center of Chillicothe has several upcoming events.

A fish fry fundraiser will be held the evening of September 7th. Mark Sykes and others will cook the fish, which will be served from 5 to 7:30. Tickets cost $10.00 in advance or $15.00 at the door with a table of eight reserved for $100.

A dance and live karaoke will be at the Grand River Multipurpose Center the nights of September 14th and 28th. Doors will be open at 6:30 both nights, and the event will run from 7 to 10 o’clock. Attendees are asked to bring a snack to share and no alcohol will be allowed. Free will donations to the building fund will be accepted.

Call the Grand River Multipurpose Center at 660-646-1555 for more information about the events.

Like this: Like Loading...