Grand River Historical Society Museum and Fiber Gals to host Heritage Days in Chillicothe

Traditional skills will be demonstrated when the Grand River Historical Society Museum and Fiber Gals present Heritage Days next month.

The event will be in the Ron Wilder Traditional Arts Center in the former African Methodist Episcopal Church near the Grand River Museum in Chillicothe on June 4th. The Grand River Museum and Arts Center will be open that day from 9 to 4 o’clock.

Demonstrations will include weaving, spinning, felting, dyeing, and blacksmithing. Attendees will have opportunities to learn, create, and purchase items.

There will be children’s activities, music, and exhibits in the AME Church. There will also be antique vehicles, main museum exhibits, and a new Jerry Litton exhibit.

The Chillicothe Elks will have food during Heritage Days on June 4th. The museum will also have lemonade for sale. Sales will contribute to the museum for continuing programs.