Grand River Conference band showcases talent at Trenton Performing Arts Center

There was a lot of praise when students from the Grand River Conference presented a band concert Saturday evening at the Performing Arts Center at Trenton High School.

During introductory remarks, the coordinator for the Honor Band, Aaron Morley of South Harrison at Bethany, said the students did a fantastic job rehearsing before the concert. Morley, who is one of the band directors at South Harrison, expressed appreciation to Trenton Band Director, Anthony Webb and everyone at Trenton for being able to use what he called beautiful facilities.

The Director of Bands in the Chillicothe School District, Sara Cavanah, was the conductor for the Grand River Conference Band. She called the students outstanding and said it’s amazing what they can do in just six hours.

Later in the program, Mrs. Cavanah expressed appreciation to the students for their behavior and work:

She also recognized the band directors, parents, and families:

Later in the concert, Mrs. Cavanah talked more about area band programs:

That’s Sara Cavanah, the conductor for the Grand River Conference band concert. She’s in her 27th year of teaching and 17th year in the Chillicothe School District, where she’s director of bands.

After the concert, KTTN’s Dave Counsell talked with Trenton R-9 Band Director, Anthony Webb:

There were 87 students selected for the Grand River Conference Band, although illness prevented some from performing. Names of 75 students were printed in the concert program. They’re from the seven schools currently in the Grand River Conference—Gallatin, Maysville, Milan, Polo, Putnam County, South Harrison, and Trenton.

Next school year, Brookfield and Marceline join the conference.

