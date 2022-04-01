Grand River Conference All-Conference Scholar Bowl teams and results announced

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Grand River Conference All-Conference Scholar Bowl has been announced.

Selected for the Eastern Division First Team include Aden Segal of Polo, Mary Scott of South Harrison, Gabe Hacking of Gallatin, Shelby Williams of Trenton, and Cole Clay of Milan. Students selected for the Western Division First Team include Matthew Heintz of North Harrison, Ryelin Hulet of Pattonsburg, Mason Graff of King City, and Corban Warren of North Andrew.

A second team and honorable mentions were also named for each division.

North Andrew defeated Polo in the finals and Trenton finished in third place

You may see a complete list of results in PDF format by CLICKING HERE.

