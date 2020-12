Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The bridge over the Grand River on Livingston County U.S. Route 65, just south of Chillicothe, will narrow next week for roadwork.

Radmacher Brothers Excavating Co., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will close the southbound lane at the bridge for diamond grinding on Monday, December 28, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone.

