Grand River Basin Study moves on to Congress for authorization

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th U.S. Army Chief of Engineers, signed the Chief’s Report for the Grand River Basin Study on November 19, 2020. The signing of the report progresses the project to Congress for authorization.

“I am grateful for the hard work of the entire team and for the outstanding partnership with the State of Missouri, other federal agencies, and the local communities in this area. The partnership is what made this important study successful. This is a great example of improving habitats and the environment while also increasing flood protection in an area. Ultimately, it will greatly benefit the people, the economy, the environment, and the many areas of the Grand River Basin,” said Col. Bill Hannan, commander, Kansas City District.

The full federal project, if authorized, will increase habitat connectivity within the floodplain and benefit approximately 40,000 acres of wet prairie, emergent wetland, bottomland forest, and aquatic riverine habitats, many of which are considered the most representative of these natural systems in the Lower Grand River sub-basin. The project will also provide long-term economic benefits to critical transportation infrastructure and agriculture from flood risk reduction, and by reducing excessive sedimentation and log jams.

The study involved professionals from the Kansas City District, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri Department of Transportation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, National Resource Conservation Service, Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Geological Study, and the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission.

For more on the Grand River Basin Study visit the Army Corps of Engineers website.

The Kansas City District is a team of dedicated professionals with a strong heritage and proven results who, in collaboration with our partners, proudly serve in the Heartland providing leadership, technical excellence, and innovative solutions to the nation’s most complex problems.

(Photo courtesy Army Corps of Engineers | Photographer Phil Tintner)

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares