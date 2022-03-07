Grand River Audubon Society to hold “Birding 101” information session

Local News March 7, 2022
Grand River Audubon Society
The Grand River Audubon Society will hold Birding 101 on March 9th.

The program will be at the Mildred Litton Community Center at the Litton Agri-Science Learning Center of Chillicothe at 7 pm.

Anyone interested in birding and nature is invited. The program is designed to help identify birds in yards and around the area.

Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge Manager Steve Whitson will also discuss upcoming improvements to the refuge.

There will be handouts and refreshments at the Grand River Audubon Society meeting on March 9th.

