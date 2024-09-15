Grand Marshals lead Spickard Fall Festival Parade celebration

The Spickard Fall Festival Parade brought the community together for a lively celebration, recognizing the creativity and participation of both children and adults. Dixie Yates and Boyd Torrey served as the Grand Marshals for both the Kiddie and Adult Parades.
Kiddie Parade Results:
- Grand Marshals: Dixie Yates and Boyd Torrey
- Best Mechanized Vehicle:
- 1st: Crazy Mobile (Betty Lee Gang)
- Best Peddled Vehicle:
- 1st: Jesse’s Girls (Tiffany Koehl)
Adult Parade Results:
- Grand Marshals: Dixie Yates and Boyd Torrey
- Best Business Float:
- 1st: Todd Wilson
- Best Organization Float:
- 1st: Spickard School
- Oldest Car:
- 1st: Jason Wilson (1959 Ford Fairlane)
- 2nd: Rodney George (1962 Ford)
- Oldest Truck:
- 1st: David Cunningham
- Best Tractor:
- 1st: Eric Cunningham (1938 Model A)
- 2nd: Jerry Karody (1947 Farmall)
- Best Truck:
- 1st: Randy Smith
- 2nd: Scott Marrs
- Best Car:
- 1st: Shelby Vandevender
- Oldest Man:
- 1st: Boyd Torrey
- Oldest Woman:
- 1st: Dixie Yates
- Longest Married Couple:
- 1st: Carol and Donnie Marrs
- Best Saddle Club or Group of Riders:
- 1st: Amanda Coffman and Kyla Coffman
- Best Mule & Rider:
- 1st: Kellene Karody
- Most Unusual Entry:
- 1st: Miss Junior Miss Missouri (Trinity Fults, granddaughter of Tina and Scott Marrs)