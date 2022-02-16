Grand jury indicts Missouri woman linked to fentanyl overdose investigation

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

On February 16, 2022, a federal grand jury indicted Chuny Ann Reed, age 46, for distribution of crack cocaine (cocaine base) and fentanyl, and distribution of cocaine base and fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury to another person. These charges were a result of an investigation that began after a series of fatal overdoses that occurred at 4451 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri on February 5, 2022. A federal criminal complaint was filed in this matter on February 8, 2022.

According to the charging documents, on February 5, 2022, law enforcement was notified about a series of suspected fentanyl-related overdoses that occurred at 4451 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, located within the Eastern District of Missouri. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigators responded to assist the SLMPD with the investigation. It was determined at least nine victims suffered fentanyl overdoses at 4451 Forest Park Avenue on the day in question. On February 7, 2022, a federal search warrant was executed at the residence of Reed, where she was located, and subsequently arrested.

The offense of distribution of cocaine base and fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury to another person is punishable by imprisonment of not less than twenty years. This investigation remains ongoing.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

