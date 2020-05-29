Graduation plans announced for Grundy R-5 High School

Plans have been announced for the Grundy County R-5 High School graduation. The event is scheduled to be held in the high school gym on the afternoon of June 27th at 2 o’clock.

Each senior will be able to invite 10 guests. The ceremony will not be open to the general public, but the graduation will be live-streamed on Facebook Live.

An outdoor reception for Grundy R-5 graduates will be held around the Galt Square on the afternoon of June 27th at 3:30 to honor graduates. Friends, families, and community members can congratulate graduates at that time.

A school representative says a spot will be available for each graduate. Families of graduates can bring vehicles, display awards, decorate trunks, put up tables, or have snacks.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed for the graduation ceremony and reception.

