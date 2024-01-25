Graduating this year? Check out Twelve Courts scholarships

Share To Your Social Network

Applications for scholarships offered by Twelve Courts of Christmas have been sent to the high schools that participated in the recent December event at Hy-Vee Arena.

Two $500 scholarships are available to graduating seniors who participated in the 2023 event; one for a senior boy and another for a senior girl. The scholarships can be used at any college, university, or trade/vocational school for tuition, books, fees, or housing. They are paid directly to the institution upon proof of enrollment and are one-time, non-renewable.

The deadline for submitting applications is April 15, 2023. Eligible seniors with questions should contact Twelve Courts of Christmas Director Steve Maxey at 660-359-7244.

