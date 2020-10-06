Grace Episcopal Church to offer “Blessing of the Animals”

The Grace Episcopal Church of Chillicothe plans to offer a Blessing of Animals at the Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter in Chillicothe.

Candidate for Holy Orders Michael Johns and Lay Worship Leader Rosina Harter are to provide the sixth annual blessing outside the shelter on the morning of Friday, October 9th at 10 o’clock. The church notes that the blessing depends upon COVID-19 restrictions at the animal shelter that day.

More information on Friday, October 9th’s Blessing of Animals can be obtained by contacting Grace Episcopal Church at 660-973-1421 or the Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter at 646-1006.

