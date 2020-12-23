Governor’s office releases names of 24 people pardoned, 4 others getting sentences commuted in Missouri

On Monday, Governor Mike Parson pardoned 24 individuals and commuted the prison sentences of four others. At the time of the announcement, the names of the individuals were being withheld giving officials time to notify family members. Today, the Governor’s office has released their names.
Commutations:
Gary Mitchell
Jason Norman
Darrell Harris
Anne Coke
Pardons:
Robert Sutton
Jennifer Love
Randy Williams
Gary Olenhouse
Darryl Lennard
Brian Jennings
Vanessa Harris
Floyd Ferrell
Billy Carter
Rodney Hurst
Ardester Williams
Steven Kreeger
Bruce Orman
George Humphrey
Ronald Klingsmith
Gary Walton, Sr.
Jamie Nanney
Larry Nolen
Kathy Hester-Kirksey
Cyndi Beech-Edgell
Irby Doyle
Troy Martin
Clay Pummil
Nathan Lovellette
Parson’s office says the governor has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and intends to keep working to reduce the backlog inherited by his administration. At last report, his office says the state has nearly 3,700 pending clemency requests.
Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet