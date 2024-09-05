Governor Parson’s deputy chief of staff, Kelli Jones, to join DESE

Share To Your Social Network

Governor Mike Parson announced that his Deputy Chief of Staff, Kelli Jones, will step down from her current position in the Office of the Governor to pursue a new role with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) as Deputy Commissioner–Division of Learning Services. Jones’s transition will be effective on November 1, 2024, with her last day in the Governor’s Office on October 31.

“Kelli is one of the most hard-working, talented, energetic, and loyal people I have ever had the honor to meet, let alone work alongside,” Governor Parson said. “She’s our office’s head coach and cheerleader all wrapped up in one. She leads with faith and family at the forefront and inspires our team, and me, each and every day. While our office will be saying goodbye to an accomplished leader, a devoted public servant, and a trusted mentor to many, I take comfort in knowing her passion for youth education and Missouri families will be well utilized at DESE. Kelli is truly one of a kind, and Teresa and I are proud to know her and call her a friend. We wish Kelli the absolute best in all that comes next for her and her family.”

Reflecting on her departure, Kelli Jones expressed gratitude for her time with Governor Parson. “As I embark on this new chapter of life and reminisce on nearly a decade with Governor Parson, navigating crisis after crisis and celebrating win after win, I can’t help but smile at the opportunity God has given me with the support of my family,” Jones said. “After first joining him in the Lieutenant Governor’s Office, I am beyond blessed to have worked for the honorable leader, loyal boss, and simply good and decent man who is Governor Parson. With Governor Parson’s leadership, we stabilized Missouri and made remarkable progress in workforce development, education, and infrastructure, all of which will continue serving all Missourians for years to come. I am so proud of Governor Parson and his talented team. They all will forever hold a special place in my heart, but as Governor Parson’s term comes to an end, I still have some fire left in me and am excited to join Dr. Karla Eslinger in continuing to make a positive difference for Missouri families at DESE.”

Jones initially joined Governor Parson’s team when he was Lieutenant Governor. After Governor Parson assumed the role of Governor, Jones transitioned with him to the Governor’s Office, serving first as Communications Director and later as Deputy Chief of Staff. During her tenure under the Parson administration, Jones was integral to several significant achievements, including the full funding of the K-12 foundation formula each year, increasing salaries for educators, and enhancing compensation for veteran teachers. Missouri also experienced historic investments in career and technical education, the creation of nearly 65,000 new apprenticeships, and an almost 30% increase in higher education funding.

A Missouri native, Jones brings over two decades of experience in education to her new role at DESE. Before her tenure in state government, she worked as a Communications and English Instructor and served as the Communications and Social Sciences Department Chair at State Technical College of Missouri. In her role there, she led a team of more than a dozen educators, developed curriculum and standards, managed assessment plans, and taught communication and dual credit courses.

Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in arts and letters and a master’s degree in communication and management from Missouri State University. Her expertise and dedication to education will be an asset to DESE as she steps into her new position.

