Governor Parson vetoes Highway 36 upgrade study funding

Share To Your Social Network

In May 2023, Missouri lawmakers approved a $2.5 million engineering study to explore the potential upgrade of Highway 36 and its conversion into Interstate 72. This extension was considered a means to alleviate traffic congestion on Interstate 70. Highway 36 traverses the northern half of the state, extending from St. Joseph to Hannibal. Lawmakers noted that converting Highway 36 into Interstate 72 could facilitate easier travel along the Chicago-Kansas City Expressway.

However, Governor Mike Parson recently vetoed the funds allocated for this study. On Friday, Parson announced 173 vetoes, collectively cutting approximately one billion dollars from state spending. Despite these cuts, Missouri still maintains a $50.5 billion budget for the fiscal year starting today.

Representative Brenda Shields of St. Joseph supported the study, emphasizing its importance in evaluating the feasibility of the improvements. The study would have assessed the potential impacts on farmers along Highway 36 and the effects on nearby communities and businesses.

Post Views: 96

Related