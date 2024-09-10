Governor Parson to recognize heroic first responders and civilians

Missouri Governor Mike Parson will recognize the bravery and dedication of 28 first responders and three civilians during a ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Training Academy in Jefferson City.

The awards celebrate exceptional acts of courage, heroism, and partnership in 2023, highlighting the commitment of both first responders and civilians to public safety.

The ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed on the Missouri Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page.

Honorees and Awards:

Governor Parson will present four types of awards:

Missouri Medal of Valor : Awarded to 18 first responders for acts of extraordinary bravery in the attempt to protect or save human life.

Governor’s Medal : Recognizing the heroic actions of seven first responders working in teams.

Red, White, and Blue Heart Award : Bestowed upon three first responders who were seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. Two of these awards will be presented posthumously.

Public Safety Civilian Partnership Award: Three civilians will be honored for their crucial assistance to first responders and the public.

Award Recipients:

Public Safety Civilian Partnership Award : Destiny Brant : Recognized for rescuing two children trapped in a vehicle submerged in a flooded ditch. Louis Miklovic : Honored for assisting in the rescue of two hikers who fell 80 feet from a bluff. Joshua Dunn : Commended for providing life-saving first aid to a man who suffered a severe laceration.

Governor’s Medal : Sgt. Wade McElfresh, Sgt. Tom Thompson, Officer Robert Fincher, Officer Dalton Koch, and Officer James Mora (O’Fallon Police Department): For saving the life of a suicidal person on an Interstate 70 overpass. Sgt. Nicole Ellzey and Officer Scharihen Ward (Missouri Department of Corrections): For stopping an attack on a fellow corrections officer by an armed offender.

Medal of Valor : Officer Jacob Peck, Officer Shaun Goodwin, and Officer Dakota Harrington (Sikeston Department of Public Safety): For rescuing a 12-year-old boy from an apartment under fire by a gunman. Officer Sean Miskovic and Officer Lucas Roethlisberger (St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department): For capturing a gunman after a vehicle and foot chase, despite being injured in the process. Officer Jeffrey Clouse (Ferguson Police Department): For saving a suicidal man attempting to drown himself. Channing Cochran and David Ostendorf (Independence Police Department): For rescuing a person trapped in a burning vehicle. Corporal Travis Sanders (Greene County Sheriff’s Office): For rescuing a suicidal drowning man. Officer Alfred Allmon, Officer Nicholas Jones, and Officer William Stevenson (St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department): For subduing a gunman in a mental health crisis. Deputy Sheriff Chris Coleman (Franklin County Sheriff’s Office): For saving a powerline worker from electrocution. Master Sgt. Lance DeClue (Missouri State Highway Patrol): For capturing a gunman firing from a moving vehicle. Officer Larry Bunt Jr. and Officer Clint Koons (O’Fallon Police Department): For stopping a gunman who opened fire near O’Fallon City Hall. Firefighter/Paramedic Drew Goodale (Cape Girardeau Fire Department): For rescuing a man from a burning house while off-duty. Officer Justin McElroy (St. Joseph Police Department): For arresting an armed felon after a vehicle pursuit.

Red, White, and Blue Heart Award : Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ (Kansas City Police Department): Posthumously awarded after being killed by a speeding motorist. Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith and Officer Adam Sullentrup (Hermann Police Department): For responding to a disturbance call, where both officers were shot. Detective Sgt. Griffith was mortally wounded, while Officer Sullentrup survived a traumatic head injury.



Post Views: 64