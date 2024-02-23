Governor Parson to hold a kick-off event in Marceline for biography “No Turnin’ Back”

Share To Your Social Network

Governor Mike Parson will hold a kick-off event in Marceline for the commemorative biography of his life, No Turnin’ Back. The event with the Walsworth/Donning Company will be at the Walsworth Community Center on February 26th from 4 to 5 pm.

The governor and First Lady Teresa Parson will be available to sign books.

A book signing will be held at the Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City on February 28th from 4 to 6 pm.

No Turnin’ Back will be available for purchase at the events in Marceline and Jefferson City. Sales will be conducted through representatives of the Moving Missouri Forward Foundation, a nonprofit that supports Jobs for America’s Graduate—Missouri, children with special needs, and other programs focused on children in Missouri.

The book will also be available for purchase and pick up at the Governor’s Mansion Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10 o’clock to noon and 1 to 3 o’clock from March 4th through 14th.

Net earnings from the sale of the book will go to the Moving Missouri Forward Foundation. Governor Parson and the First Lady will not receive any personal benefit from the sales.

No Turnin’ Back is authored by Doctor Jim Jones. It focuses on the story of Mike Parson and his journey from his beginnings in Wheatland, Missouri to the highest political office in the state.

