Governor Parson to award eleven with Missouri Public Safety Medals

Governor Mike Parson will join the Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten to present 11 first responders with medals for heroic, life-saving, or extraordinary acts beyond the call of duty to protect the public in 2019.

Parson will also present six civilians awards for exceptional acts to assist first responders and the public. The presentation will be at the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Training Academy Gymnasium in Jefferson City on Tuesday, October 13th at 10 o’clock.

The medal recipients are:

Medal of Valor: Master Sgt. Shawn M. Dougherty and Corporal Jason C. Kuessner, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop D, for the heroic rescue of a wounded Carter County Deputy Sheriff after he was shot by a gunman.



Trooper Keaton L. Ebersold, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Chief Shannon Sherwood, Rock Port Police Department, for quick thinking under duress and life-saving action to rescue a young child, whose life was threatened as she was held, hostage.



Deputy Thomas M. Buchness, Christian County Sheriff’s Office, for resourcefulness and bravery in rescuing a woman in danger of drowning in swift water conditions.



Corporal Christopher S. Robertson, Calverton Park Police Department, for the dramatic rescue of a child and fellow police officer, who had jumped into the icy water of a public pool to rescue the child from drowning.



Governor’s Medal: Battalion Chief Duane K. Greer, Captain Christopher R. Erb Jr., Firefighter Patrick A. Ferguson, Firefighter James J. Fuchs, and Firefighter Joshua A. Roth, St. Louis Fire Department, for the life-saving rescue of four children under age five from a burning residence.



Public Safety Civilian Partnership Award: Jason C. Gamm, Rick L. Shannon, and Wesley W. Teague, nominated by the Trenton Police Department , for courageously risking their lives to stop a prisoner’s assault on a police officer, who had been shot by the prisoner during a police transport.



Thomas E. Hutsler II, nominated by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, for exhibiting tremendous bravery is preventing an armed woman, who had already fired her gun, from entering a motor vehicle license office where she had made threats.



James W. Whitley II and Robert J. Whitley, nominated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, for risking their own lives to save the lives of five people who were in a boat that was sinking in the Mississippi River.



