Governor Parson takes action to curb rising healthcare premiums for Missourians

Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 1913, creating the Missouri Health Insurance Innovation Task Force. The Governor’s action aims to curb rising healthcare premiums and increase access and competition in health insurance markets for all Missourians.

It is imperative that the State of Missouri develop comprehensive and innovative ways to transform the health insurance market in order to meet the needs of all citizens of our state.

“Missouri knows best when it comes to taking care of our citizens, not Washington, D.C.,” Governor Parson said. “Our health insurance market is not competitive, and there is no ‘one size fits all’ federal solution that addresses every issue of healthcare access and the rising cost of insurance premiums for Missourians.”

In March 2010, Congress enacted the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, resulting in a single federal government approach to health insurance market problems across the country. Since 2011, Missourians have been faced with health insurance coverage premiums that have nearly tripled on the individual market.

“The health and financial well-being of all Missourians is critically important to our state’s economy,” Governor Parson said. “Healthy citizens contribute to increased workplace productivity, which is essential to Missouri remaining competitive in national and global markets.”

The Task Force is challenged to develop concepts that will improve access to affordable insurance options and healthcare services within the state while reducing the state’s uninsured rates, with an emphasis on increasing access to healthcare in rural areas of the state. Currently, 101 counties in Missouri have only one insurance carrier offering health insurance plans in the individual market.

The Governor is focused on developing innovative concepts to empower consumer-driven healthcare and identify ways to incentivize health carriers to enter or expand service areas in Missouri, with an emphasis on increasing the number of health carriers actively marketing in rural areas of the state.

The purpose of the Missouri Health Insurance Innovation Task Force is to identify and develop concepts that will result in significant innovation in the Missouri health insurance market. These concepts may be used to develop an innovation waiver application under Section 1332 of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (42 U.S.C. Section 18052), as amended.

No later than January 31, 2020, the Chair shall submit a report to the Governor specifying the Task Force’s recommended course or courses of action to obtain a Section 1332 waiver.