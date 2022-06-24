Governor Parson signs proclamation to end elective abortions in Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

In response to the United States Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Governor Mike Parson signed a proclamation giving legal effect to Section 188.017 RSMo and activating the “Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act.”

“Nothing in the text, history, or tradition of the United States Constitution gave un-elected federal judges authority to regulate abortion. We are happy that the U.S. Supreme Court has corrected this error and returned power to the people and the states to make these decisions,” Governor Parson said.

“With Roe v. Wade overturned and statutory triggers provided in HB 126, we are issuing this proclamation to restore our state authority to regulate abortion and protect life. Thanks to decades of conservative leaders, Missouri has become one of the most pro-life states in the nation, and our Administration has always fought for the life of every unborn child. Today, our efforts have produced what generations of Missourians have worked and prayed for: Today, we have won our fight to protect innocent life,” Governor Parson continued.

Governor Parson’s proclamation notifies the Missouri Revisor of Statutes of the effective date of Section 188.017 RSMo.