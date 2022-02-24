Governor Parson signs fiscal year 2022 supplemental budget bill

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson signed the Fiscal Year 2022 supplemental budget bill, HB 3014, that was passed by the General Assembly this morning. The bill allows for current operations of state government to continue through FY 2022.

“We are happy to sign the supplemental budget bill into law today,” Governor Parson said. “This bill not only gives our dedicated state team members a long-overdue pay increase but also appropriates critical funding to our K-12 schools and child care system. We thank the General Assembly for working to get this important piece of legislation passed and to my desk.”

HB 3014 totals over $4.6 billion, including $401.5 million in general revenue, $4.1 billion in federal funds, and $45.3 million in other funds. The supplemental budget bill includes funding for several high priority areas:

A statewide pay plan for state team members, including a 5.5 percent cost of living adjustment

$1.9 billion for distribution to local public school districts

Nearly $100 million for distribution to non-public schools

$444 million for child care services

$219 million for school food programs

Funding for MO HealthNet, including funding to ensure eligibility re-determinations are done in a timely manner

For more information on HB 3014, click here.

(Photo courtesy Governor Parson’s office)

