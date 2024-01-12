Governor Parson signs Executive Order 24-02 in preparation of severe winter weather

Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 24-02 as a precautionary measure to prepare for winter weather, especially extreme cold temperatures expected to impact the State of Missouri starting this weekend. The Order waives certain hours of service requirements for commercial vehicles transporting residential heating fuel and activates the Missouri National Guard for state and local response efforts if needed.

“With extreme cold forecasted for this weekend, we want to be prepared to respond however may be needed,” Governor Parson said. “Missourians should be proactive in their preparations and so too should state government. This Order helps ensure Missourians’ homes stay heated and that state government and our National Guard members stand ready to assist.”

Executive Order 24-02 suspends hours of service regulations for motor carriers transporting residential heating fuels, including propane, natural gas, and heating oil.

Weather forecasts predict extremely cold temperatures and snow accumulation across parts of the state starting Friday, January 12, 2024. Motorists are encouraged to check road conditions before driving to help determine if the trip can be completed safely. The MoDOT Traveler Information Map app can be downloaded free of charge to smart devices here.

Executive Order 24-02 will expire on January 26, 2024, unless otherwise extended. To view the Order, please click here.