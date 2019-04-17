Governor Parson requests Army Corps of Engineers manage Missouri River for flood control, navigation

Governor Mike Parson has submitted written testimony to the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.

The committee field hearing in Glenwood, Iowa, will focus on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers river management following devastating flooding in the region. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley will participate. Witnesses will include officials from the Army Corps as well as leaders and stakeholders from Iowa among others.

“Our citizens rely on us to be their voice when their concerns need to be heard,” said Governor Mike Parson. “The State of Missouri has continually been frustrated about the need for greater focus on flood control. It should not be hard to realize why when nearly one-third of our state falls within a flood plain, and our state economy’s number one industry is agriculture.”

In his testimony, Governor Parson requested Congress to work with Missouri to expedite the delivery of federal aid as the state recovers from recent and ongoing flooding impacts. He also urged federal agencies to refocus the conversation away from fish and wildlife issues to the more pressing matter of flood control.

“The discussion we need to be having is how can the states of the Missouri River Basin work with Congress and the federal agencies to improve flood control and flood protection on a Missouri River system that has once again proven to be inadequate to protect our citizens,” wrote Governor Parson in his testimony.

Two weeks ago, Governor Parson met with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, and Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts to identify regional solutions for recovery and flood repairs as well as a better path forward for future management of the Missouri River system.

Governor Parson requested the committee direct the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to return to managing the river in a manner that “clearly reflects the dominant congressionally authorized purposes of flood control and navigation.”

“If we are to ensure that the system is managed in a way that reflects the priorities of basin citizens, it is imperative that the states of the Missouri River basin have direct input and that our recommendations are given due consideration,” Governor Parson said.

To view Governor Parson’s Missouri River Congressional testimony submission: click here.