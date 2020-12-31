Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Governor Mike Parson provided an update on Missouri’s progress with COVID-19 vaccinations at the state capital.

“Missouri has now received shipments of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, and we have been successfully administering vaccines for more than two weeks,” Governor Parson. “We are very pleased with how well the process has gone so far. We are continuing to work through Phase 1A of our vaccine plan, and additional details on Phase 1B will be forthcoming.”

On Monday, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies across the state began administering vaccines to staff and residents at long-term care facilities through the federal pharmacy partnership. These vaccine shipments come directly from the federal government to the pharmacies as part of Missouri’s allotment of Moderna vaccines.

As of December 29, more than 66,000 frontline health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff have received an initial dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. By the end of this week, vaccinating facilities across the state will have received another 84,000 initial doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Missouri has been allotted more than 73,000 doses for next week.

Also next week, individuals who have received an initial dose of the Pfizer vaccine will begin receiving their second dose. It is important to note that shipments for the second dose are already accounted for when initial shipments are allotted. Second doses are shipped at a later date according to each vaccine’s administration parameters.

In addition to vaccine updates, Governor Parson also provided an update on the state’s partnership with Vizient during the briefing. Missouri now has 196 contracted staff through the partnership, including 33 respiratory therapists, 75 certified nurses aids, and 88 nurses with various specialties.

“Our partnership with Vizient continues to provide relief for six hospitals across the state,” Governor Parson said. “On Monday, 24 health care workers reported to work at assigned hospitals. The remaining staff will begin work throughout the coming days and into the new year.”

Governor Parson continues to remind Missourians of the importance of social distancing, wearing a mask, minimizing travel, and avoiding large gatherings. Missourians are also strongly encouraged to visit the state’s vaccine website MOStopsCOVID.com for daily updates and answers to common questions.

