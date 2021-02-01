Governor Parson proposes converting closed Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron into training facility

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Associated Press reports the closed Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron may be turned into a training academy.

A proposal from Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s budget plan includes $671,714 to convert the idle prison in Cameron into an academy that would train correctional officers before they get assigned to one of the state’s 20 prisons.

Missouri has training academies in Jefferson City, St. Joseph, and Farmington. The Associated Press reports those facilities may be consolidated once the conversion is completed.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said the plan is to be able to train custody staff in an environment that’s similar to the environment in which they’ll be working. She noted any actual opening of the training academy would be a couple of years from now.

Lawmakers are reviewing the governor’s overall $34.6 billion spending blueprint with an eye on approving the package by early May.

The new training facility is one of several initiatives aimed at improving the corrections department that is said to have seen high turnover among its guard ranks, which are among the lowest paid in the nation.

