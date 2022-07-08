Governor Parson grants 9 pardons in June, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

For the month of June 2022, Governor Mike Parson granted nine pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Families have been or are in the process of being notified.

Governor Parson has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and working to reduce the backlog inherited by his administration.

Pardons:

1) James Griggs

2) Kenneth Moss

3) Donald Craft Jr.

4) Brent Sisk

5) Dustin Barnes

6) Burke Stephens

7) Rita Miller

8) Scott Carver

9) Patricia Putnam