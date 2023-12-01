Governor Parson grants 36 pardons for the month of November

For the month of November 2023, Governor Mike Parson granted 36 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Families have been or are in the process of being notified.
In addition to granting 36 pardons, Governor Parson denied 158 clemency applications in November. Governor Parson has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and working to eliminate the backlog inherited by his administration.
Pardons:
1. John Williams
2. Billie Roland
3. Maher David
4. Robert Reed
5. Darla Costales-Evans
6. Heidi McIntosh
7. Gerald Voelk
8. Matthew McClung
9. Carol Wilson
10. Roy Simpson
11. Lynford Turner
12. Loren Higgins
13. Joe Bottoms
14. Frankie Goins
15. Phillip Wilson
16. Kenneth Agee
17. Dennis Teel
18. Travis Husing
19. Destin Collins-Allen
20. Robert Leathers
21. Peery James
22. Keith Riley
23. Robert Rowley
24. John Mashburn
25. Sandra Elmore-Hanson
26. Michael Rehm
27. Timothy Spire
28. Kenneth Manous
29. Dennis Harwell
30. Edward Zercher
31. Herschel Young
32. Martin Allen
33. Terrell Tucker
34. Steven Hovland
35. Alexis Ogden
36. William Strawn