Governor Parson grants 36 pardons for the month of November

For the month of November 2023, Governor Mike Parson granted 36 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Families have been or are in the process of being notified.

In addition to granting 36 pardons, Governor Parson denied 158 clemency applications in November. Governor Parson has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and working to eliminate the backlog inherited by his administration.

Pardons:

1. John Williams

2. Billie Roland

3. Maher David

4. Robert Reed

5. Darla Costales-Evans

6. Heidi McIntosh

7. Gerald Voelk

8. Matthew McClung

9. Carol Wilson

10. Roy Simpson

11. Lynford Turner

12. Loren Higgins

13. Joe Bottoms

14. Frankie Goins

15. Phillip Wilson

16. Kenneth Agee

17. Dennis Teel

18. Travis Husing

19. Destin Collins-Allen

20. Robert Leathers

21. Peery James

22. Keith Riley

23. Robert Rowley

24. John Mashburn

25. Sandra Elmore-Hanson

26. Michael Rehm

27. Timothy Spire

28. Kenneth Manous

29. Dennis Harwell

30. Edward Zercher

31. Herschel Young

32. Martin Allen

33. Terrell Tucker

34. Steven Hovland

35. Alexis Ogden

36. William Strawn