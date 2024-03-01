Governor Parson grants 36 pardons and 3 commutations in February

March 1, 2024
For the month of February 2024, Governor Mike Parson granted 36 pardons and approved three commutations pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.

Pardons:

  1. Randy Norman
  2. Billy Boyette
  3. Joshua Staggs
  4. Dennis Dohle
  5. Jeffrey Ervin
  6. Carla (Brunstorm) Kern
  7. David McDaniel
  8. Michael Allivato
  9. William Mueller
  10. Russell Glidewell
  11. Paul Dow
  12. James Edwards
  13. Mark Shonkwiler
  14. Ira Millard
  15. Angel (Collins) Ofori
  16. James Cox
  17. Donald Marquis
  18. Robert Foster
  19. David Atchison
  20. Alicia Arrington
  21. Keith Joiner
  22. David Hoeller
  23. David Rivas
  24. Jeffrey Baker
  25. Michael Baker
  26. Michael Wolfe
  27. Clark Patterson
  28. Charles Carter
  29. Jackie Gilley
  30. John Kingsbury
  31. David Tate
  32. Elmer Dillard
  33. Eugene Dresel
  34. Jack Howell
  35. Richard Osborn
  36. Chad Haywood

Commutations:

  1. Trina Berning
  2. Britt Reid
  3. James Childress
