Governor Parson grants 36 pardons and 3 commutations in February

For the month of February 2024, Governor Mike Parson granted 36 pardons and approved three commutations pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.
Pardons:
- Randy Norman
- Billy Boyette
- Joshua Staggs
- Dennis Dohle
- Jeffrey Ervin
- Carla (Brunstorm) Kern
- David McDaniel
- Michael Allivato
- William Mueller
- Russell Glidewell
- Paul Dow
- James Edwards
- Mark Shonkwiler
- Ira Millard
- Angel (Collins) Ofori
- James Cox
- Donald Marquis
- Robert Foster
- David Atchison
- Alicia Arrington
- Keith Joiner
- David Hoeller
- David Rivas
- Jeffrey Baker
- Michael Baker
- Michael Wolfe
- Clark Patterson
- Charles Carter
- Jackie Gilley
- John Kingsbury
- David Tate
- Elmer Dillard
- Eugene Dresel
- Jack Howell
- Richard Osborn
- Chad Haywood
Commutations:
- Trina Berning
- Britt Reid
- James Childress