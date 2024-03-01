Governor Parson grants 36 pardons and 3 commutations in February

Share To Your Social Network

For the month of February 2024, Governor Mike Parson granted 36 pardons and approved three commutations pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.

Pardons:

Randy Norman Billy Boyette Joshua Staggs Dennis Dohle Jeffrey Ervin Carla (Brunstorm) Kern David McDaniel Michael Allivato William Mueller Russell Glidewell Paul Dow James Edwards Mark Shonkwiler Ira Millard Angel (Collins) Ofori James Cox Donald Marquis Robert Foster David Atchison Alicia Arrington Keith Joiner David Hoeller David Rivas Jeffrey Baker Michael Baker Michael Wolfe Clark Patterson Charles Carter Jackie Gilley John Kingsbury David Tate Elmer Dillard Eugene Dresel Jack Howell Richard Osborn Chad Haywood

Commutations:

Trina Berning Britt Reid James Childress

Related