Governor Parson grants 26 pardons in the month of April

For the month of April 2023, Governor Mike Parson granted 26 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.

Pardons:

Heather Stokes Mark Skaggs Francis Mesaros Anthony Blakey Timothy Blozvich William Blum Norma Bratton-Poindexter Sharon Brodie-Starks Michael Roberts Crystal Channell Nicholas Kirkwood Dave Lucas Brian Raymond Celestine Chambers Ricky Lowry Michelle Webb-Deatherage Keith Robinson James Jackson Danny Martin Sarah Haller-Huffman Macia Jackson-Latimer Lorin Tracy William Grindstaff Lisa Williamson-Fuqua Ronald Mullin Robert Yuille

