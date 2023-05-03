Governor Parson grants 26 pardons in the month of April

State News May 3, 2023 KTTN News
For the month of April 2023, Governor Mike Parson granted 26 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.

Pardons:

  1. Heather Stokes
  2. Mark Skaggs
  3. Francis Mesaros
  4. Anthony Blakey
  5. Timothy Blozvich
  6. William Blum
  7. Norma Bratton-Poindexter
  8. Sharon Brodie-Starks
  9. Michael Roberts
  10. Crystal Channell
  11. Nicholas Kirkwood
  12. Dave Lucas
  13. Brian Raymond
  14. Celestine Chambers
  15. Ricky Lowry
  16. Michelle Webb-Deatherage
  17. Keith Robinson
  18. James Jackson
  19. Danny Martin
  20. Sarah Haller-Huffman
  21. Macia Jackson-Latimer
  22. Lorin Tracy
  23. William Grindstaff
  24. Lisa Williamson-Fuqua
  25. Ronald Mullin
  26. Robert Yuille
