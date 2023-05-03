Governor Parson grants 26 pardons in the month of April

For the month of April 2023, Governor Mike Parson granted 26 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.
Pardons:
- Heather Stokes
- Mark Skaggs
- Francis Mesaros
- Anthony Blakey
- Timothy Blozvich
- William Blum
- Norma Bratton-Poindexter
- Sharon Brodie-Starks
- Michael Roberts
- Crystal Channell
- Nicholas Kirkwood
- Dave Lucas
- Brian Raymond
- Celestine Chambers
- Ricky Lowry
- Michelle Webb-Deatherage
- Keith Robinson
- James Jackson
- Danny Martin
- Sarah Haller-Huffman
- Macia Jackson-Latimer
- Lorin Tracy
- William Grindstaff
- Lisa Williamson-Fuqua
- Ronald Mullin
- Robert Yuille