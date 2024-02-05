Governor Parson grants 23 pardons, commutes 1 sentence in January

Parson signing new legislation
For January 2024, Governor Mike Parson granted 23 pardons and approved one commutation under Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri.

Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.

Pardons:

  1. Michael Garroutte
  2. Michael Turner
  3. Aubrey Gee
  4. Daniel Gadberry
  5. James McKinney
  6. Leroy Winford
  7. Bryan Voigts
  8. Daniel Frankenburg
  9. James Bender
  10. Steven Wright
  11. Nelson David
  12. Michael Sitton
  13. Kenneth Abramovitz
  14. Kevin Hunt
  15. Randi Mitchell
  16. Thomas Jones
  17. James Scott
  18. Alex Pilsner
  19. Benjamin Hawkins
  20. John Shipman
  21. Ronald Nordyke
  22. Chad Harrison
  23. Donald Stratton

Commutation:

  1. Samuel Coleman

