Governor Parson grants 23 pardons, commutes 1 sentence in January

For January 2024, Governor Mike Parson granted 23 pardons and approved one commutation under Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri.

Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.

Pardons:

Michael Garroutte Michael Turner Aubrey Gee Daniel Gadberry James McKinney Leroy Winford Bryan Voigts Daniel Frankenburg James Bender Steven Wright Nelson David Michael Sitton Kenneth Abramovitz Kevin Hunt Randi Mitchell Thomas Jones James Scott Alex Pilsner Benjamin Hawkins John Shipman Ronald Nordyke Chad Harrison Donald Stratton

Commutation:

Samuel Coleman

