Governor Parson grants 23 pardons, commutes 1 sentence in January

For January 2024, Governor Mike Parson granted 23 pardons and approved one commutation under Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri.
Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.
Pardons:
- Michael Garroutte
- Michael Turner
- Aubrey Gee
- Daniel Gadberry
- James McKinney
- Leroy Winford
- Bryan Voigts
- Daniel Frankenburg
- James Bender
- Steven Wright
- Nelson David
- Michael Sitton
- Kenneth Abramovitz
- Kevin Hunt
- Randi Mitchell
- Thomas Jones
- James Scott
- Alex Pilsner
- Benjamin Hawkins
- John Shipman
- Ronald Nordyke
- Chad Harrison
- Donald Stratton
Commutation:
Samuel Coleman