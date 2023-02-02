Governor Parson grants 18 pardons in January

State News February 2, 2023 KTTN News
Pardon Granted news graphic
During January 2023, Governor Mike Parson granted 18 pardons under Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Families have been or are in the process of being notified. 

Governor Parson has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and working to eliminate the backlog inherited by his administration.

Pardons:

  1. Bryan Harmon
  2. Fred Hartman
  3. Donnie Ward
  4. Gregg Ewing
  5. Melissa Pearce-Jackson
  6. William Grant Savage Jr.
  7. Daniel Barker
  8. Joshua Keen
  9. Russell Munson
  10. Mark Hux
  11. Malcolm Morris
  12. Joseph Yates
  13. David Clubb
  14. Sharon Jones-Tracy
  15. Eric Jensen
  16. Jonathon Tucker
  17. Frances Sears
  18. John Ray
