Governor Parson grants 18 pardons in January

During January 2023, Governor Mike Parson granted 18 pardons under Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Families have been or are in the process of being notified.

Governor Parson has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and working to eliminate the backlog inherited by his administration.

Pardons:

Bryan Harmon Fred Hartman Donnie Ward Gregg Ewing Melissa Pearce-Jackson William Grant Savage Jr. Daniel Barker Joshua Keen Russell Munson Mark Hux Malcolm Morris Joseph Yates David Clubb Sharon Jones-Tracy Eric Jensen Jonathon Tucker Frances Sears John Ray

