Governor Parson grants 17 pardons in October 2023

For October 2023, Governor Mike Parson granted 17 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.
Pardons:
- Jarrett Whitmore
- David Mallon
- Jacob Sipler
- Nolita Murray
- Gregory Schaeffer
- Daniel Carpenter
- Rachel Wood-Russell
- Rebecca Cain
- Kirk Short
- Taieb Ladjemi
- Edward Jones
- Rhonda Hudson-Jenkins
- John Duvall
- Steven Royer
- Robert Harrison
- Tyler Jennings
- Jason Roberts