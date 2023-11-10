Governor Parson grants 17 pardons in October 2023

For October 2023, Governor Mike Parson granted 17 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.

Pardons:

Jarrett Whitmore David Mallon Jacob Sipler Nolita Murray Gregory Schaeffer Daniel Carpenter Rachel Wood-Russell Rebecca Cain Kirk Short Taieb Ladjemi Edward Jones Rhonda Hudson-Jenkins John Duvall Steven Royer Robert Harrison Tyler Jennings Jason Roberts