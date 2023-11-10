Governor Parson grants 17 pardons in October 2023

State News November 10, 2023November 10, 2023 KTTN News
For October 2023, Governor Mike Parson granted 17 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.

Pardons:

  1. Jarrett Whitmore
  2. David Mallon
  3. Jacob Sipler
  4. Nolita Murray
  5. Gregory Schaeffer
  6. Daniel Carpenter
  7. Rachel Wood-Russell
  8. Rebecca Cain
  9. Kirk Short
  10. Taieb Ladjemi
  11. Edward Jones
  12. Rhonda Hudson-Jenkins
  13. John Duvall
  14. Steven Royer
  15. Robert Harrison
  16. Tyler Jennings
  17. Jason Roberts
