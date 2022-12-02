Governor Parson grants 15 pardons during the month of November

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

For the month of November 2022, Governor Mike Parson granted 15 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.

Pardons:

Robert Goforth Lindsey Currier Larry Benham Bobby Jones Karena Sheets Randy Vanderwerf Matthew Hoffman Tim Jacquin John Sanchez Ray Rothman Curtis Petrie Raymond Kampwerth Kenny Gumpolen Mary Holifield-Arredondo Amanda Poarch