Governor Parson grants 15 pardons during the month of November

For the month of November 2022, Governor Mike Parson granted 15 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.
Pardons:
- Robert Goforth
- Lindsey Currier
- Larry Benham
- Bobby Jones
- Karena Sheets
- Randy Vanderwerf
- Matthew Hoffman
- Tim Jacquin
- John Sanchez
- Ray Rothman
- Curtis Petrie
- Raymond Kampwerth
- Kenny Gumpolen
- Mary Holifield-Arredondo
- Amanda Poarch