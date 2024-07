Share To Your Social Network

In June 2024, Governor Mike Parson granted 13 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Missouri Constitution. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and sent to the individuals who received pardons.

The individuals pardoned by Governor Parson are:

Michael Reitmeyer Darren Dale Nathan Stephens Kevin Morgan Shane Wyatt Jimmie Busby David Burns Matt Felkel Tyson Harris William Parker Toby Scruggs Erik Foss Christopher Hoffman

