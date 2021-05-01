Governor Parson grants 13 pardons, commutes one sentence

State News May 1, 2021May 1, 2021 KTTN News
Missouri Governor Mike Parson
Governor Mike Parson, on Friday, granted 13 pardons and approved one commutation pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official pardon documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.

In the interest of privacy, the Governor’s Office will not immediately release the names of the individuals granted clemency so that appropriate communications can be made to families. The information will be made available once families are notified. 

