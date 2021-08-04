Governor Parson grants 12 pardons, approves two commutations

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson granted 12 pardons and approved two commutations pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.

Pardons :

Phillip Vancil Roy Middleton Travis Gilliland Dennis Hargiss Linda Floyd Marlo Finner Kenneth Callahan John Biggs Randy Huggins Jeremy Murray Mark McCloskey Patricia McCloskey

Commutations :

Matthew Carrell Deitra Cole

