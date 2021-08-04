Governor Parson grants 12 pardons, approves two commutations

Governor Mike Parson granted 12 pardons and approved two commutations pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.
Pardons:
-
Phillip Vancil
-
Roy Middleton
-
Travis Gilliland
-
Dennis Hargiss
-
Linda Floyd
-
Marlo Finner
-
Kenneth Callahan
-
John Biggs
-
Randy Huggins
-
Jeremy Murray
-
Mark McCloskey
-
Patricia McCloskey
Commutations:
-
Matthew Carrell
-
Deitra Cole