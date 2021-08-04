Governor Parson grants 12 pardons, approves two commutations

State News August 4, 2021August 4, 2021 KTTN News
Governor Mike Parson granted 12 pardons and approved two commutations pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.

Pardons:

  1. Phillip Vancil

  2. Roy Middleton

  3. Travis Gilliland

  4. Dennis Hargiss

  5. Linda Floyd

  6. Marlo Finner

  7. Kenneth Callahan

  8. John Biggs

  9. Randy Huggins

  10. Jeremy Murray

  11. Mark McCloskey

  12. Patricia McCloskey

Commutations:

  1. Matthew Carrell

  2. Deitra Cole

