Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson has granted 12 pardons and approved one commutation pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.

Pardons :

Jeffery Haigwood Jesse Bilderback Charles Bolar Stacy White Adam Smith Frederick Moore Harold Yount Alan McCullough Morgan Hamrick Jefferson Padgett Sean Drown Chad Merry

Commutations :

1) Carl Luss

Related