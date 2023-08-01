Governor Parson denies clemency request, state to carry out sentence of Johnny Johnson

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson confirmed that the State of Missouri will carry out the sentence of Johnny Johnson on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, as ordered by the Supreme Court of Missouri.

“Johnny Johnson’s crime is one of the most horrific murders that has come across my desk,” Governor Parson said. “Casey was an innocent young girl who bravely fought Johnson until he took her life. My office has received countless letters in the last few weeks seeking justice for Casey. Although this won’t bring her back, we hope that carrying out Johnson’s sentence according to the Court’s order may provide some closure for Casey’s loved ones.”

Johnson kidnapped six-year-old Casey Williamson, who would have turned 28 this November, then brutally murdered her at an abandoned factory. Casey defended herself against Johnson as he tried to rape her. She courageously fought for her life while Johnson repeatedly struck her head with a brick until finally crushing her skull with a “basketball-sized boulder.” Courts found that Johnson was competent at the time and is competent now. By his own admission, Johnson understands that he is going to be executed because of his crime.

The Missouri Supreme Court determined, and a federal appeals court en banc agreed, Johnson’s execution can proceed.

(Photo courtesy Missouri Department of Corrections)

