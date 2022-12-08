Governor Parson declares December as Christmas Tree Month in Missouri

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson hosted a ceremony at the State Capitol proclaiming December as Christmas Tree Month in Missouri. The proclamation was presented to winners of the Missouri Christmas Tree Association’s annual wreath and tree contests held earlier this year at the association’s annual convention.

“The First Lady and I appreciate the opportunity to celebrate the holidays with these classic symbols of the season,” Governor Parson said. “Christmas tree farms are another great example of the hard work and dedication of our farmers and ranchers all across Missouri, and it is an honor to get to recognize them for their contributions to our state, especially during the holidays.”

Governor Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson were joined by Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn and students from Apple Tree Academy Daycare. Also present were Christmas tree contest winners Vern and Bee Spaunhorst and Christmas wreath contest winner Charity Keith.

Heritage Valley Tree Farm in Washington, Missouri, won the tree contest and has provided a 12-foot tree to the Missouri Capitol. Located outside Governor Parson’s office, the Eastern White Pine tree has been growing at Heritage Valley Tree Farm for 10 years. Recognized as a Missouri Century Farm, Heritage Valley Tree Farm has been owned by the same family for more than 160 years. Current owners Vern and Bee Spaunhorst planted their first Christmas trees in 1983.

The 2022 winning wreath comes from Ozark Valley Christmas Tree Farm in Southwest City, Missouri. The Keith family, represented by Charity Keith, offers fresh-cut trees, wreaths, and a gift shop on their farm in southwest Missouri. Visitors can enjoy a hayride to the field to select and cut the perfect tree.

To plan your family’s visit to a Christmas tree farm in your area, visit Missouri Grown website.

To view the Christmas Tree Month proclamation, click on this link.

(Christmas Tree photo licensed to KTTN via Envato Elements)

Related