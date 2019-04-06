Governor Parson calls for damage assessments in preparation for federal disaster declaration request

Governor Mike Parson has requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency participate in joint Preliminary Damage Assessment in seven Missouri counties in response to devastating Missouri River flooding that began in March. The joint teams will survey damage in preparation for a request from the Governor for federal disaster assistance.

“Although the floodwaters have not fully receded, it’s already clear that the damage from the historic flooding has been devastating for some Missouri communities,” Governor Parson said. “These joint damage assessments will document damage to homes, businesses, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure to support a request for a federal disaster declaration and federal assistance. This is an important next step as we continue to focus efforts on rebuilding communities across Missouri.”

The Governor requested the joint Preliminary Damage Assessments for Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Holt, Mississippi, New Madrid,and Ray counties. Additional joint damage assessments are likely to be conducted in more Missouri counties as additional information is gathered locally when floodwaters recede in other areas.

Preliminary Damage Assessment teams consist of officials from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, the State Emergency Management Agency, and local emergency managers. The teams jointly document damage to determine the resources needed to help recover from a disaster. The assessments do not include every affected home or business, but those who have experienced flood-related damage should report it to their local emergency manager.

On March 21, Governor Parson declared a state of emergency in response to worsening conditions along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers as a result of excessive rainfall, releases from upstream reservoirs, and snow melt. On March 29, the Governor signed an executive order giving the Department of Natural Resources discretionary authority to temporarily waive or suspend rules or regulations in support of flooding response and recovery. On April 3, Governor Parson, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, and Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts met with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA to identify regional solutions for recovery and levee repairs along the Missouri River.